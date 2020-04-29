Flood Advisory from WED 5:50 AM CDT until WED 8:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Walworth County

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 845 AM CDT.

* At 550 AM CDT, Slow moving showers and thunderstorms have

deposited between one half inch and one and one inches of rainfall

in parts of southwest Walworth County since 4 am. This is likely

causing some minor flooding in susceptible areas.

*

Some locations that may experience minor flooding include…

Elkhorn, Delavan, Williams Bay, Walworth, Fontana-On-Geneva Lake,

Sharon, Darien, Como, Delavan Lake and Allens Grove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Don’t drive across flooded roadways.

&&