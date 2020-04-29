Flood Advisory from WED 5:50 AM CDT until WED 8:45 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Walworth County
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Southwestern Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin…
* Until 845 AM CDT.
* At 550 AM CDT, Slow moving showers and thunderstorms have
deposited between one half inch and one and one inches of rainfall
in parts of southwest Walworth County since 4 am. This is likely
causing some minor flooding in susceptible areas.
*
Some locations that may experience minor flooding include…
Elkhorn, Delavan, Williams Bay, Walworth, Fontana-On-Geneva Lake,
Sharon, Darien, Como, Delavan Lake and Allens Grove.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Don’t drive across flooded roadways.
&&