Financial advisors urge no rash decisions, focus on rational spending

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With businesses across the stateline closed, or operating with a skeleton crew, many people are struggling financially.

Financial experts say the coronavirus-crisis could hurt our pocketbooks down the road. Local financial advisors weigh-in about what they say you need to do to get through this hectic time.

It's been about two weeks since stimulus checks started going out.

"Some individuals have had some sleepless nights in the past six weeks," Chad Tuneberg of Tuneberg Asset Management says, acknowledging people all across the stateline are hurting.

"They're not looking for a handout," Tuneberg explain. "All they're looking for is to get back to work."

And that's something that seems off on the horizon right now. But as people begin to receive their stimulus checks, Michelle Bowman, a financial advisor with Edward Jones, says you need to think about your immediate financial needs.

"You're going to need that to maintain your payroll or get your bills paid," Bowman says.

Tuneberg adds now is not the time to make any rash financial decisions. He says if you have extra cash on the sideline, this is the time to go to that rainy day fund.

"Individuals should have in their portfolio what we call 'shock absorbers' to cushion your portfolio at times like this," Tuneberg explains.

But Tuneberg knows that's not the case for everyone, especially when it comes to those who are self-employed. He says the hardship for them is different and more severe.

"There are some businesses that don't qualify for unemployment benefits through the state," Tuneberg says.

And when you have so many businesses in the Rockford region that fall under this purview, the long-term problem becomes about the overall health of the local economy. It becomes a question mark of when it can rebound.

"Once we can get past the coronavirus and then begin to reopen in a safe manner, we'll have a little bit more information," Bowman says. "It's just really hard to tell right now how long that's going to take."

And she says part of that is because technically, we're currently in the time-frame of when the peak of COVID cases is supposed to occur here in Illinois. And Tuneberg agrees.

"Sorry, my crystal ball is broken," Tuneberg says with a laugh when asked about the time-frame. "And any advisor that says they know what's going to happen, I would walk the other way quickly."

Historically, Rockford lags behind. It took the Rockford region longer to recover after the 2008 Recession. It was years before the housing market returned to the national average.

But Tuneberg says this is different. With the cause of what he calls "economic destruction" being a virus, it's unclear how long it will take the region to bounce back.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently said he now supports the idea of regional openings, but what that will look like is still unclear.

So in the meantime, Tuneberg and Bowman encourage rational spending in these unprecedented times.

For those who do have money in the stock market, they advise not to look at market volatility as a selling opportunity and say it's unclear if the market will retest the recent lows.