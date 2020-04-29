Denim Day serves as a powerful day for survivors of sexual assault

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Just by putting on a pair of jeans on April 29th, you're letting a sexual assault victim know their story matters.

"It's so symbolic of the solidarity with survivors," says Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling Prevention Educator Sam Thomas. "We see you today and and we're here with you and we want to support you."

The day traces its roots back to the 1990s, when the Italian Supreme Court overturned a rape charge, stating the victim's jeans were too tight. The ruling stated the jeans were so tight the victim must have helped her attacker take them off, therefore implying consent.

"A lot of times the justice that survivors deserve doesn't come in the way that we think that it should" says Thomas. "So sometimes and saying we see you today, we see your experience is a form of justice all in itself."

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara announced domestic violence is up 51% in the city during the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts believe sexual violence may also be on the rise as isolation continues.

"A lot of people might be home with their abusers," says Thomas. "When you're not out in the community, when you're not out and about and having that contact with people it can be easy for people to fall into a mindset to think they're alone and that no one knows what's going on and is available to talk to them."

If you or someone you know needs help, here are a number of resources in our community:

Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling – 24-hour crisis hotline -815-636-9811

Remedies Renewing Lives – Domestic Violence Hotline – 815-962-6102

HOPE of Ogle County- 815-562-8890

Carrie Lynn CAC– 815-319-4150

Shining Star CAC- 815-284-1891