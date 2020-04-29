COVID-19 survivor donates plasma to aid others’ fight against the virus

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After defeating COVID-19, Ted O'Donnell stepped up to help others fighting the virus.

On Wednesday, O'Donnell became only the second COVID-19 survivor to donate plasma to the Rock River Valley Blood Bank.

The antibodies found in the plasma of COIVD-19 survivors can help people currently fighting the virus. O'Donnell's donation can help up to four people infected with COVID-19.

While it was O'Donnell's first time donating blood or plasma, he says the choice was a no-brainer.

"We're here for an extremely short time," O'Donnell said. "If we have the ability and the opportunity to help someone be here a little longer, we should absolutely take that opportunity."

The Rock River Valley Blood Bank says it's in need of both plasma form COVID-19 survivors and regular blood donations.