COVID-19 cases in Winnebago County tops 400

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Winnebago County has reached 400.



Health leaders announced 26 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the county up to 403.



Here's a breakdown of the cases by age group, according to the health department:

0-9: 9

10-19: 23

20-29: 76

30-39: 73

40-49: 68

50-59: 70

60-69: 45

70-79: 20

80+: 19

The health department reports 4,663 people have been tested in the county, with 403 tests coming back positive, 1,953 tests negative and the rest pending.



There were no new deaths reported on Wednesday.