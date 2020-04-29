Coronavirus cases in Illinois reaches 50,000, 92 more deaths

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Pritzker gives his daily briefing on the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois. Posted by WREX-TV on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — As testing for the coronavirus has increased in Illinois, so have the number of cases and deaths related to the virus.



On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,253 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases of the virus up from 48,102 to 50,355.



The state also reported 92 new deaths related to the virus, bringing the death toll in the state from 2,125 up to 2,215.

These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.

This article has been corrected. The article initially said there were 90 new deaths, when IDPH reported 92 new deaths.