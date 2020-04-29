Cheap Trick inducted into Library of Congress National Recording Registry

WASHINGTON (WREX) — Cheap Trick's music will be preserved in the Library of Congress on its National Recording Registry. Cheap Trick at Budokan is one of 25 audio pieces the Library of Congress chose in 2020 to join its national archives.

Cheap Trick at Budokan is the Rockford-born band's best-selling recording. The live album was recorded during Cheap Trick's 1978 set at Budokan, a Japanese music festival. The album was intended for release in Japan only, but its success brought the album worldwide, selling millions of copies.

“We are honored that our breakout album, ‘Cheap Trick at Budokan,’ is being added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress,” said the group’s lead guitarist and principal songwriter, Rick Nielsen. “We thank our loyal fans who nominated us, and our favorite Rockford school librarian who got the ball rolling!”

The following is the entry description for the recording in the library of congress:

“Cheap Trick at Budokan” (album), Cheap Trick (1978)

Though a handful of U.S. critics and devoted fans could have told you about their formidable live performances, Cheap Trick had had, by the late 1970s, very little impact at home in the USA. But they were already huge in Japan. In 1978, at the Budokan in Tokyo before 12,000 ardent fans, the band recorded this seminal live album, which was originally meant solely for sale in the Japanese market. But stoked later by word-of-mouth and airplay on a few U.S. FM rock stations, high-priced imports of the album began to sell in unheard-of numbers for a Japanese release in the U.S. Further airplay and interest increased when Epic, the band’s record company, serviced radio stations with a promotional version of the album unavailable in stores before finally releasing “Cheap Trick at Budokan” domestically in February 1979. It proved to be the making of the band in their home country, as well as a loud and welcomed alternative to disco and soft rock and a decisive comeback for rock and roll. Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden

Under the terms of the National Recording Preservation Act of 2000, the Librarian, with advice from the Library’s National Recording Preservation Board (NRPB), is tasked with annually selecting 25 titles that are “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” and are at least 10 years old. More information on the National Recording Registry can be found at loc.gov/programs/national-recording-preservation-board/about-this-program/.

Other recordings added to the National Recording Registry are: the gentle sounds of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood”; Russ Hodges’ thrilling play-by-play of the National League tiebreaker between the New York Giants and the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1951; the Village People’s international dance anthem, “Y.M.C.A.”; and the original 1964 Broadway cast recording of “Fiddler on the Roof.”