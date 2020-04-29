Authorities find dead body in rural Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office has launched a death investigation after finding a dead body Wednesday afternoon in rural Winnebago County.



Authorities say they were called to area of Export Road, just north of Simpson Road which is in the southern part of the county, around noon.



When officers arrived on scene, they found a dead body.



The sheriff's office says no additional details regarding the investigation, including the victim's identification or how he died, is not being released at this time.



Anyone with information can contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at (815) 319-6400 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.