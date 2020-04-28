WREX Recipes: Smoked Steaks

(WREX) — If you know me, you know I like to get creative with a smoker and a cut of meat. I've done brisket, ribs, pork shoulder (my favorite), beans, mac n cheese, salmon, Polish sausage, you name it.

When I recently was cooking a steak on the grill, I wondered if it was possible to pop one in the smoker first, then finish it on the grill.

Answer: Absolutely.

The official term is called "reverse searing" a steak. You cook it at a low temperature to get it cooked (or just "heated up" depending on how rare you like it) and then quickly sear it on the grill at a high temperature to give it that char.

What you'll need

- Steak, the last two weekends I've done ribeyes, bone-in and boneless.

- Salt

- Pepper

- Grill

- Smoker (or indirect heating on a grill, I'll explain)

- Wood chips (Hickory seems to work best with this)

1) Let your steaks sit out and get to relative room temperature. You can season them with salt and pepper in this time, too. Or, you can wait until they're at room temperature.

2) Rub steaks with salt and pepper.

3) Set smoker temperature to 220-225 degrees.

4) Smoke steaks for roughly an hour, or until 120 degrees internal temperature.

5) Pull steaks from the smoker and sear at high temp. I'll be honest, the thermometer on my grill is broken, so I don't have an exact temp for you.

6) Sear to your liking, internal temps are below.

125 degrees- rare.

135 degrees- medium rare.

145 degrees- medium.

Get a good thermometer!

7) Enjoy!