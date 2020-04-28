Winnebago County reports 1 death, 23 new cases Tuesday

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department says 15 people in the county have now died because of the coronavirus, one in the last 24 hours.

Over the same time period, health officials report 23 new cases, bringing the total of cases to 377.

Health officials have not released additional details about the death. Winnebago County leads the northern Illinois region in deaths related to the virus.



