Wieting eager to learn while taking next step

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Nate Wieting kept his phone ready during NFL Draft weekend. The Rockford Lutheran grad went undrafted as a tight end out of Iowa, but he quickly got a call from the Cleveland Browns after the Draft.

"It was quite the experience waiting all weekend to see if your phone would ring," Wieting said. "Luckily mine did."

Wieting says there was at least one team that considered drafting him.

"The Miami Dolphins tight end coach actually called me and he was interested and was trying to get the head coach to possibly spend one of their draft picks on me in the 7th round," Wieting said. "From there it went pretty quickly. The draft ended, my agent called me and said Cleveland was offering a deal as an undrafted free agent. At the time that was the only one I had so I went for it and hopefully it will turn out for the best."

Wieting will do his part to make sure it turns out for the best. His hard-nosed play and relentless work ethic will pay dividends at the next level.

"My mentality is to be a sponge," he said. "In the sense that I'm trying to learn as much as I can as quickly as I can. Learn from the veterans in the room. Learn how they operate, how they practice, how they do things. Pretty much take any coaching I can get and hopefully work my way into a roster spot."

He's staying prepared mentally and physically even through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's about sticking to a routine," Wieting said. "Having the self-discipline to get up and get after it day after day."

Getting after it day after day is a formula for success for an undrafted free agent trying to make a roster. Wieting has plans to attend medical school and become a doctor one day, but those are on hold as he chases his NFL dream.