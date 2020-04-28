White Pines will hold exclusive Mother’s Day curbside pick-up buffet

MT. MORRIS (WREX) —White Pines, a Mother's Day buffet destination for more than 30 years, is celebrating the day with families in a new way this year.

White Pines has been closed since Illinois' shelter in place order was announced. It recently received word from the that it is permitted to open for just one dayfor a Mother's Day curbside pick-up buffet.

The resort, which is located in White Pines State Park in Mt. Morris, has been hosting the Mother’s Day buffet for more than 30 years. Now, families can still enjoy the tradition while also supporting local businesses. Attendees will be able to treat their mothers's to a homemade meal without having to leave the safety of their vehicles.

Customers will receive safe, curbside service from servers and take the food home to the comfort of their own home. Menus items will range from foods like turkey with stuffing, ham, and many other treats while also including the option for desserts. Other items will also be available for purchases including alcoholic beverages, candles, and chocolates.

To place an order simply call 815-946-2400 ext. 2110 or email foh@whitepinesresort.net. Since White Pines offices are closed, please leave a message with your order and someone will call or email back to confirm everything. Pick-up slots will take place between 11 AM and 2 PM on May 10.

All orders must be placed by Thursday, May 30 by 5 pm. You can learn more on their website at www.whitepinesresort.net.