What a judge’s ruling on a lawsuit filed against Pritzker’s stay-at-home order means for you

LOUISVILLE, Ill. (WREX) — An Illinois judge has ruled against Gov. J.B. Pritzker's extension of the Stay-at-Home order after a lawsuit was filed by a downstate representative.

The lawsuit was largely seen as a publicity stunt by representative Darren Bailey. However, Clay County Circuit Court Judge McHaney ruled against Governor Pritzker’s executive order, granting a restraining order to temporarily block the stay-at-home order set to take place on May 1.



So what does the judge's decision mean? It means Rep. Bailey would be the only citizen released from the order. Other residents would have to join his lawsuit or file their own.



Despite the judge's decision, it means the current stay-at-home order has not been lifted.

When asked about the order in his daily COVID-19 press briefing on Monday Gov. Pritzker said, "We are certainly going to act in a swift action to have this ruling overturned."

You can read the full complaint here. A copy of a request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction filed by Bailey Thursday can be found here.