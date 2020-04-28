Tee times available at Rockford Park District golf courses, restrictions announced

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Starting May 1, you can break out the golf clubs and hit the links in Rockford, with some social distancing restrictions in place.



The change comes part of Governor JB Pritzker's stay-at-home order extension.

“We know everyone is beyond ready to get out and play golf, so we are thrilled that we are finally able to open all of the District’s golf courses for the season. Thank you to everyone for being so patient, and we ask that golfers embrace the new rules in place during the next month to play. The State of Illinois has outlined very specific restrictions that we all must adhere to for the safety of area golfers, District team members, and the entire community,” said David Spencer, Operations Director with the Rockford Park District.

Aldeen Golf Club, Sinnissippi Golf Course, and Elliot Golf Course will open on May 1, 2020. Sandy Hollow Golf Course will open on May 6, 2020. Ingersoll Golf Course will open on May 11, 2020. Golf courses will be open during this time from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with special COVID-19 rates in effect through the end of May.

Special COVID-19 Rates:

Aldeen Golf Club 18-Hole: $24 9-Hole: $18 Eagle/Birdie Member: $13



Elliot/Ingersoll/Sandy Hollow 18-Hole: $15 9-Hole: $10

Sinnissippi 9-Hole: $10



Tee times must be booked online and paid for prior to coming to the golf course as no cash will be accepted and no receipts will be printed. Walkups will not be allowed either. Tee times can only be made 7 days in advance. Book a tee time and pay now at www.golfrockford.org.

Golf course restrictions in place from May 1, 2020 – May 30, 2020:

Players shall be grouped in twosomes, with 15 minutes between tee times. Maintain social distancing within your twosome on tees, greens, and throughout the round.

Practice ranges, putting greens, and clubhouses will remain closed until restrictions are lifted

No golf carts may be used on course, except individuals with a physical disability or physical limitation, may rent a cart

No ball washes, bunker/sand trap rakes, or water coolers will be out at any golf course

Cups will be flipped at each hole so golfers can retrieve their ball easier with little contact with the cup

Flags should not be removed from the cup

A club should be used to smooth out the sand in the bunker

Players should pick up their own ball, handle their own scorecard, and handshakes at the beginning or end of the game are discouraged

Bring hand sanitizer to use during the round, and at the end

The park district says if any golf course patron has symptoms of COVID-19, or are from a household with someone with symptoms, they should not play.