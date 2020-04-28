Storms could rock Stateline Tuesday with hail and high winds

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A potent area of low pressure is swirling across the High Plains early Tuesday. This system could bring damaging winds, large hail, and even an isolated tornado to areas of the Stateline.

Tuesday storms:

The threat for severe storms is present through during the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning features patchy areas of dense fog, an indication that the atmosphere is moistening up. Dense fog is possible through 9 a.m. before burning off, leaving behind partly cloudy skies.

Strong storms are likely to have plenty of instability to feed off of, especially closer to I-88.

Any sunshine that the Stateline sees this afternoon could assist in amplifying that severe weather potential. Model guidance suggests showers and storms develop during the early afternoon hours as a warm front lifts through the region. While the warm front is going to allow for highs near 70° Tuesday afternoon, it's also going to add instability for storms to feed off of.

High winds and large hail are the biggest threats for today's storms, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

All modes of severe weather are on the table during the afternoon and evening, but the threat for tornadoes appears highest as a warm front lifts north during the mid-afternoon. After that, storms are likely to be more linear, bringing the threat for straight-line winds and hail. The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, which is a 2 on a 1-to-5 scale.

A slight risk, or a 2 on a 1-to-5 scale, for severe weather exists. The threat is tied into a lifting warm front and approaching cold front.

Storms are going to wrap up by late evening, with showery conditions likely to remain in place through the overnight hours.

Wednesday cool down:

The system bringing the severe potential Tuesday is going to usher in cooler temperatures for midweek. Spotty showers are possible through Wednesday morning, but a few thunderstorms could develop during the afternoon. With cooler temperatures and less instability in place, severe storms aren't expected.

High temperatures Wednesday may struggle to get into the lower 50s in some locations.

Cooler weather isn't forecast to last long, with highs by Thursday and Friday climbing back into the lower and middle 60s.

Late-week sunshine:

The second half of the week features drier conditions alongside the near-average warmth. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday climb near 70° with plenty of sunshine expected. A slim chance for a shower or two is possible, especially on Saturday.