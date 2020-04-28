Storm threats linger through the middle of the evening

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A line of showers and storms didn't produce much for severe weather. However, addition storms may still present the risk for severe weather.

Clouds and early afternoon showers kept the energy down in the Stateline early in the evening.

Strong to severe storms were limited this afternoon and early evening due to low amounts of energy and instability in the atmosphere. While the weather was warm and humid enough for strong storms, cloud cover helped keep the atmosphere from boiling over.

Energy may be creeping back up again as the storm system moves through. This could help create further strong storms.

Energy is creeping back up again ahead of the storm system, however. This could provide just enough of a boost to help create more strong to severe storms. A cold front coming through sparks the storms, and may feed off of that additional energy.

An additional line of showers and storms moves through during the middle of the evening.

This second wave of storms moves by between 7 pm and 9 pm. We likely will see brief downpours, gusty winds, and possibly small hail. Severe risks would be damaging wind gusts and large hail. These risks remain slight.

Risks are lower but still in place for severe weather this evening.

Once the cold front and storm system are past us, the threat for thunderstorms and severe weather goes away. In their place, gentle rain showers take over. We'll see these start up Wednesday morning, then slowly intensify throughout the day. By Wednesday evening, the showers may be a little heavier, and steady for a few hours. We may pick up an additional quart of an inch of rainfall by Wednesday night. Wet weather wraps up early Thursday morning, with sunny days coming at the end of the week.

