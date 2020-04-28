Stephenson Co. board members send letter to Pritzker urging different approach to COVID-19

STEPHENSON COUNTY BOARD (WREX) — Fourteen members of the Stephenson County Board have sent a letter to Governor JB Pritzker regarding his approach towards COVID-19 in the state.



The letter urges the replacement of the governor's "one-size-fits-all approach," according to the board.



The board is asking the governor for a new strategy, which focuses on individual responsibility and decision making at the local level.



Board members stress the county can be safely re-opened by asking high-risk people who are vulnerable to infection to continue to stay at home while low risk people return to the work force.



The board also says people can return to work and businesses can be reopened by continuing to stress good hygiene practices in combination with reasonable mitigation efforts.



The fourteen (14) members of the Stephenson County Board who signed the letter that was sent to Governor JB Pritzker today are; Rebecca Quiggle (District C), Dale Diddens (District E), Brad Hartog (District F), Andy Schroeder (District G), Anthony Kuhlemeier (District G), Alvin Wire (District H), Jerome (Jerry) Pardus (District H), Scott Helms (District I), Todd Welch (District I), Steve Fricke (District J), Paul Fosler (District J), Mark Diddens (District K), Jerry Clay (District L), and Jim Pinter (District L).

You can read the full letter below: