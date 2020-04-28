Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 4:17 PM CDT until TUE 4:45 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 4:17 PM CDT until TUE 4:45 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Lee County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern La Salle County in north central Illinois…
Southeastern Lee County in north central Illinois…
* Until 445 PM CDT.
* At 415 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mendota,
moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated. At 412 PM CDT a 60 mph wind gust and one
inch hail was reported with this storm south of
Sublette n Bureau county.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near…
Paw Paw around 430 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include
Sublette.
Including the following interstate…
I-39 between mile markers 68 and 83.
This includes… Tri-County Fairgrounds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH