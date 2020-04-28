Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 4:17 PM CDT until TUE 4:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern La Salle County in north central Illinois…

Southeastern Lee County in north central Illinois…

* Until 445 PM CDT.

* At 415 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mendota,

moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated. At 412 PM CDT a 60 mph wind gust and one

inch hail was reported with this storm south of

Sublette n Bureau county.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Paw Paw around 430 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include

Sublette.

Including the following interstate…

I-39 between mile markers 68 and 83.

This includes… Tri-County Fairgrounds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH