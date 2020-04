ROCKFORD (WREX) — A semi crashed into the Montague Road overpass on U.S. 20 late Tuesday morning, causing a traffic backup.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. and forced Illinois State Police to close the right westbound lane for hours while they responded to the scene.

13 WREX reached out to ISP for more information. Our reporter on scene said the crash caused the semi to lose its load.