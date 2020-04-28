RVC Starlight season cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Rock Valley College Starlight Theatre season will not take place in 2020.

The shows from the 2020 schedule will now take place in 2021. Shows that were planned include, The Little Mermaid; Disaster!; Dream Girls; Hello, Dolly!; and How I Became a Pirate.

The theatre had been practicing together online for the 2020 season.

But, it appears that wasn't enough. Theatre Director Chris Brady said in a statement that the theatre had looked at delaying start times in the season to streaming the plays online, but none of those seem viable under the Stay at Home order.

“We’ve been preparing these scenarios in the hopes that the shelter at home ordinance from the Governor and the state's health department would be lifted at the onset of May or even a touch later," Brady said in his statement. "As we have also previously stated, our community’s health is the priority, which not only includes our patrons, but our volunteers, actors, crews, and employees. These factors have weighed exceptionally heavy on our souls.”

Brady did say Starlight talent plans to keep the community entertained under the restrictions and challenges it currently faces with the Stay at Home order and COVID-19, though those plans were not released.

“While we may not be presenting a season of shows this summer, we’re not keeping our lights dim either,” said Brady in a statement. “We’re going to bring the Starlight talent and ideas right to your home. Stay tuned.”

Season ticket holders can donate their tickets, transfer them to next season, or request a refund. Ticket holders can contact Brady directly at C.Brady@RockValleyCollege.edu to decide what they'd like to do.