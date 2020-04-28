Rockford’s two drive-through COVID-19 testing sites to close early Tuesday due to impending weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Anticipated storms are causing Rockford's two COVID-19 drive-through testing sites to close early on Tuesday.



The City of Rockford made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.



Both the UIC Health Sciences Campus-Rockford and the testing site at Auburn High School will close at 3 p.m. Tuesday

The sites are scheduled to open as usual on Wednesday, April 29.



A potent area of low pressure is swirling across the High Plains early Tuesday. This system could bring damaging winds, large hail, and even an isolated tornado to areas of the Stateline.



