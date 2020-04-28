Rockford doubles teen gun crimes in 2020

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A report of another teen arrested on weapons charges has Rockford's police chief speaking out saying he's "very concerned with the sharp rise in violent crimes committed by juveniles while armed with firearms."

O'Shea says the city has seen a 100 percent increase in teens arrested for robberies in 2020 versus 2019.

"While I understand there is some concern on a State and National level with locking up those under 18 years of age, the violent and armed juveniles have to be locked up and kept off the streets for everyone else’s safety,” he said.

In the latest incident, officers responded to the 1000 block of 14th Street at around 7:15 p.m. Monday for shots fired from a vehicle. As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the people in that vehicle got rid of two guns, which were found. The vehicle was eventually found and a 15-year-old boy was arrested after trying to escape on foot.

The suspect was taken to the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center. He faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm.