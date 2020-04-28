Rockford Park District changes plan to rename Sinnissippi Music Shell after John Beck

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Park District said it is changing plans to name the Sinnissippi Park Music Shell after a late Rockford alderman. After community feedback, the park district said it will create an advisory committee to install a wall to honor everyone who was a part of creating and shaping the music shell, including John Beck.

The original plan introduced last week by park district executive director Jay Sandine called for the music shell to be named the "John Beck Community Music Shell." Beck, the Rockford 12th ward alderman, died Easter Sunday after complications from a surgery. Beck also worked with the park district and was a disability rights advocate.

The board of commissioners voted on a modified plan Sandine introduced at the meeting Tuesday night that will create a history wall for the music shell. The committee will work to make sure the park district employees and community members involved in the history and evolution of the music shell will be honored, including Beck.