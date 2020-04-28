Rockford meat vendors say supply chain hasn’t broken yet, but prices are on the rise

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With meat processing plants shutting down across the nation, many across the nation have seen the supply chain break down.

In Rockford, Meads Longwood Meats owner Jeffrey D. Meads hasn't quite seen a break in the supply chain, but business changes daily.

"I haven't seen or felt any of it just yet," Meads said. "I'm sure that will all change down the road. Like I said, it's changing every day."

To go along with certain price increases, Meads says certain items aren't available including certain cuts of brisket.

Additionally, while people at home can't help whether processing plants go back to work, Meads says they can help the supply line hold up.

Meads suggest people buy only what they need so shelves can stay stocked for everybody. He also reminded people that it's not food that's in short supply, just the workers to process the food.