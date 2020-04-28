 Skip to Content

Rockford man gets one last ride at Rockford Speedway

ROCKFORD (WREX) — "He couldn't have been any better."

That's how Donald Carlson describes his son Daniel.

"He was just a good guy, good father and good son," Donald said.

Daniel Carlson died earlier this month while in surgery.

Daniel a race car driver at Rockford Speedway and he was able to get a few final laps in after his deaths.

A hearse took Daniel's body around the track on Monday.

Daniel is survived by his wife Shari who expressed the love she and so many others had for him.

"It's quite obvious he was very loved. Very respected, and he'll never be forgotten. Never," Shari said.

Daniel is also survived by his three kids and one grandchild.

He was 45 years old.

Photo Courtesy of Honquest Family Funeral Homes and Crematory.

