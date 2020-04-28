Rainy and breezy weather keeps conditions cool Wednesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures hit the middle 70's Tuesday afternoon, but the cold front that brought showers and storms Tuesday evening also brings much colder air for Wednesday. Temperatures will drop over 20 degrees, with rain showers adding to the cool feel of the day.

Cold front makes a difference:

Colder air floods the Stateline through Wednesday, holding temperatures nearly steady. Conditions will be around 50 degrees in the morning, then temperatures barely rise into the afternoon. We may get into the low 50's by the afternoon, before dropping into the low 40's overnight.

After being nearly 10 degrees above average Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will be around 15 degrees below average Wednesday afternoon.

Breezy winds blow in colder air, leaving the day feeling brisk.

Breezy winds kick in from the west. This will add to the cool feel in the air. Winds rise to around 15 mph sustained, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Rainy day:

Rain showers kick back in again Wednesday, with showers lasting for much of the day.

The storm system that brought Tuesday's storms and cold front has another thing in store for us Wednesday: lighter but somewhat steady rain showers. The showers start up in the morning, and continue on-and-off throughout the day. By the afternoon, the showers look to remain steady for a while, and pick up slightly. We may pick up at least another 1/4" of rainfall from the light rain tomorrow.

Sunny end to the week:

After a couple days of rain, we get sunshine for a few days in a row. Temperatures rebound during this stretch as well. Thursday becomes a little windy at times, but warmer air blows in. Temperatures rise to around 60 degrees. Friday gets to the middle 60's, then the 70's return Saturday.

After 3 days of sunshine in a row, scattered showers interrupt the dry weather on Sunday. The day won't be a washout, but plan on a few rounds of light rain during the day. We'll catch a break in the showers Monday, then more scattered showers are possible Tuesday. By Tuesday, temperatures drop a ton again. We'll go from the 70's Saturday to the upper 40's potentially by early next week.