PAWS Humane Society receives grant to help provide 9,500 meals for animals

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford animal shelter is set to be able provide nearly 10,000 meals for its animals thanks to a grant.



American Humane announced that PAWS Humane Society received a grant from American Humane’s Feed the Hungry fund.

“We would like to thank American Humane for the grant funding that they provided to us,” said Sue Golan, Executive Director of PAWS Humane Society. “It has allowed us to buy a lot of cat litter which we were in very short supply of due to the decline in our donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The grant is in the amount of $1000 and will provide 9,500 meals for animals, according to American Humane.

In response to the overwhelming number of calls received from animal rescuers, shelters and first responders, American Humane launched the Feed the Hungry fund to feed and care for animals across the country who have been abandoned as a result of the coronavirus crisis. The fund seeks to raise much-needed resources to help shelters and rescue organizations that are not only struggling to keep the lights on, but also to keep critical supplies like food stocked.

“The very sad reality for shelters and rescue organizations today is that they are struggling to keep kibble in food bowls and litter in boxes,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. “We must take action to ensure organizations that are housing animals left by the wayside during this sweeping pandemic have the basic resources needed to ensure the safe and humane treatment of animals in their care. To stand by and do nothing during this time is unconscionable.”