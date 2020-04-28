Nearly $1.3 million in federal funds proposed to aid certain Rockford small businesses

ROCKFORD (WREX) — COVID-19 has pulled the rug out from many small businesses in Rockford. As owners shut their doors the financial struggles soon followed.

"When we first went out to addressing businesses needs due to COVID-19 it was kind of like trying to do surgery with a first aid kit," says Rockford Community and Economic Development Director Karl Franzen.

Thanks to the CARES Act, more than a million dollars is heading to the city of Rockford's Community Development Block Grant. The grant can go to a variety of local issues, like blight reduction, but also typically helps low to moderate income individuals.

"We will be receiving almost $1.3 million and we needed to go through a process to determine how we best implement that given our COVD-19 relief resources," says Franzen.

Franzen says his department reviewed all of the resources in the region and where the highest need was. It was proposed to use the money for loan program for microenterprises.

"Businesses between two and five employees<" says Franzen. "And the owner is a low to moderate income individual."

While the details still need to be ironed out, Franzen estimates the money could help upwards of 70 businesses with loans at around $15,000 or less per business. He adds these businesses may struggle with credit or the requirements for qualifying for state of federal small business relief programs.

"There are not a lot of resources for them," says Franzen. "We need to extend a hand to help them."

City Council still needs to sign off on this program. This will happen at the upcoming meeting on Monday. Anyone with questions or comments about this proposal is encouraged to send those to the city by 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

These can be emailed to Deb.Dorsey@rockfordil.gov or comments can be hand delivered by using the City’s payment drop box located at 425 East State Street, Rockford, IL 61104, parking lot entrance. Envelopes must be addressed to Deb Dorsey, Housing & Program Manager, Dept. of Community & Economic Development.