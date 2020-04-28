Loves Park cancels Young at Heart Parade & fireworks

LOVES PARK (WREX) -- A 49-year staple in Loves Park is cancelled for 2020 due to Governor JB Pritzker's Stay at Home order.

The Loves Park Young at Heart Parade and fireworks show will not take place again until 2021.

Loves Park made the announcement Tuesday, it was expected to take place May 23. The parade and fireworks show has signaled the start of summer in the Stateline for the last 49 years.

"It is unfortunate that these great community events have been cancelled this year, but we look forward to seeing everyone at the 2021 Young at Heart parade and fireworks display next year," the city said

The event will be held on Memorial Day Weekend in 2021.