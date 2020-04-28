Illinois coronavirus death toll tops 2,000, 48,102 total cases

WATCH LIVE: The death toll in Illinois related to COVID-19 has now reached 2,000. For more information: https://wrex.com/coronavirus/ Posted by WREX-TV on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — More than 2,000 people in Illinois have now died from the coronavirus, the state announced Tuesday.



The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 144 new deaths related to the virus on Tuesday, bringing the state's death toll up to 2,125. This is the largest day-to-day death toll, according to IDPH.



Of the 144 new deaths, 80 percent are from northern Illinois, according to IDPH.



The state also reported 2,219 new cases of the virus. The total number of cases across the state is now up to 48,102.



These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.



