Gov. JB Pritzker files appeal to overturn downstate judge’s block on stay-at-home extension

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WEEK) — Governor JB Pritzker filed an appeal Tuesday to overturn Judge Michael McHaney's block on a stay-at-home order extension.

Clay County Circuit Court Judge McHaney ruled Monday against Governor Pritzker’s executive order, granting a restraining order to temporarily block the continued stay-at-home order set for May 1. The block would only apply to downstate representative Darren Bailey, who personally filed a lawsuit against the governor's stay-at-home extension.

McHaney ruled that the order "shredded the constitution," but the governor said this is about life or death.

Pritzker said Monday, "[History] will also remember those who so blindly devoted to ideology and the pursuit of personal celebrity that they made an enemy of science and of reason."

Pritzker's appeal filed by Attorney General Kwame Raoul asks that the Clay County court "reverse and vacate" Monday's order and "dissolve the temporary restraining order, and grant any other appropriate relief."