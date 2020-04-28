Founders Landing at Davis Park to receive a makeover

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A structure at Davis Park is set to receive a makeover, the City of Rockford announced on Tuesday.

Founders Landing, a seven-story structure that sits at the center of the city-owned Davis Park, will get a makeover thanks to a partnership between the City of Rockford and Gorman & Company.

With the city-owned Rockford Conference Center and Gorman & Company’s adjacent Embassy Suites by Hilton Rockford Riverfront set to open this summer, the building, situated in the park just north of the new conference center, will be repainted over the next few weeks.



Weather dependent, Nova Painting & Decorating of Rockford will begin repainting the entire structure Tuesday. Crews spent the week of April 20 preparing the building for its massive refurbishing.

“While the City and the Davis Park Task Force continue to explore ways to redevelop Davis Park, painting the Lorden building will give it some new life and will make it a much better neighbor to the new conference center and Embassy Suites,” says Mayor Tom McNamara. “We appreciate Gorman & Company partnering with the city by donating to the effort.” The building was last painted in the mid 1990s.

Repainting the building is part of an overall effort to spruce up the park.



Last summer, the City’s Public Works team partnered with Rockford Sharefest, the Davis Park Task Force and the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau to beautify the park by refurbishing benches, repainting fencing, the gazebo and light poles, trimming trees, removing old and installing new landscaping, adding water service to the park’s north end, and installing a new water pump for the underpass below the Chestnut Street bridge making the riverfront path usable again, and commissioning a mural on the pier abutment. During the summer, the Rockford Park District also installed a temporary skate park at the south end of the park.

The building’s color scheme will complement the city’s conference center and the new hotel (white, grey with accent colors of green, yellow and black that are already present in the park). In total, more than 470 gallons of paint will be applied to the building.