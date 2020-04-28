 Skip to Content

DeKalb man killed in rollover crash

DEKALB COUNTY (WREX) — A DeKalb man is killed in a single car crash Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on south Malta Road, west of Nelson Road just after 3 p.m.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, the car was going west on Malta when the driver lost control.

Officials say the car went off the road, hit a utility pole and flipped multiple times before stopping in a field.

The driver, 33-year-old Edward Nealy, was thrown from the car during the crash.

When first responders arrived, Nealy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and the Coroner's Office.

