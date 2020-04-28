COVID-19 cases by zip code in the Stateline

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is continuing to report the number of coronavirus cases by the zip code, including in the northern Illinois region.

On Monday, the Winnebago County Health Department announced they've recognized "communities of concern" had a greater impact than other parts in the county.



Officials did not provide specifics on which communities are being considered an area of concern. However, the Illinois Department of Public Health tracks the number of cases/tests performed by zip code once the zip code has reached 5+ cases of the virus.



Here's a look at counties in our area as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to IDPH.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY

Zip Code Confirmed Cases Tests Performed 61101 27 198 61102 38 153 61103 30 228 61104 39 179 61107 23 230 61108 61 259 61109 40 250 61111 12 151 61114 22 104 61115 15 147 61073 8 96 61080 6 49

BOONE COUNTY

In Boone County, only two zip codes are reporting cases: 61008 and 61065. The Boone County Health Department reports 66 confirmed cases in the 61008 zip code, with IDPH reporting 236 tests being given.



In 61065, 11 cases have been confirmed with 67 tests being given.

OGLE COUNTY

Only one zip code is reporting cases in Ogle County, 61068. In the zip code, IDPH is reporting 85 cases with 588 tests being performed.

STEPHENSON COUNTY

There's currently one zip code reporting cases, according to the IDPH website: 61032. As of Monday evening, IDPH is reporting 12 confirmed cases with 141 tests being performed.

LEE COUNTY

In Lee County, there's only one zip code reporting COVID-19 cases according to the IDPH map: 61021. IDPH is reporting a total 14 confirmed cases with 321 tests performed.

To take a look at the map yourself, click here. If you're viewing this article on our app and having trouble reading a chart, click here.