Community colleges adapt to online learning, getting creative with curriculum

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Normally around this time of year, college campuses are packed with students and staff, but in the midst of COVID-19, they're largely empty and the doors to the buildings are locked. But that doesn't mean the learning stopped.

Both Rock Valley College and Highland Community College took an extra week off after spring break to migrate their curriculum to an online model.

"We offered a lot of training through our technology resource department," Chris Kuberski, the Executive Vice President at Highland Community College, says.

For students who didn't have access to online learning, Rock Valley College came up with a plan.

"If students did not have the technology to learn remotely, we were able to outfit them with laptops and hot spots so they were able to continue with their classes," Acting President of RVC, Beth Young, says.

And Highland helped students by moving more resources online.

"We also moved tutoring, financial aid, and many of those other student supports online," Kuberski adds.

Yet, community colleges often offer hands-on curriculum, and professors are getting creative to keep that true.

"Our cosmetology program sent home mannequins, and ordered extra mannequins, so that all the students had mannequins at home and they're practicing cutting hair and dying hair," Kuberski says with a laugh.

But there are some programs that require work in labs or on-site.

"Automotive is a good example, welding is a good example, aviation maintenance is a good example, and obviously our allied health clinicals are really struggling to even get into a facility," Ron Geary, RVC's Chief Academic Officer, explains.

Geary says RVC is exploring new methods for teaching those programs that require "out-of-the-box" thinking.

But Gov. J.B. Pritzker said as recently as Monday, online learning could extend through next fall, and both RVC and Highland say they're preparing to make those accommodations, if necessary.

Fall registration at RVC is already available and classes are being offered with the option of face-to-face or online for students who have concerns about COVID-19.