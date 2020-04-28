Cattle industry hit hard as production plants reduce number of workers

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — For lifetime cattle farmer Ken Book, the pandemic is taking a toll on the industry he loves.

"I just pray to God this country survives this this whole situation," said Book.

Meat is not making it to our grocery stores like it used too.

But it's not because there is an actual meat shortage, rather a worker shortage

"As we see facilities close down, plants things like that, you are just not going to see the food get to shelves for consumers as quickly," said Northern Illinois University Assistant Professor Dr. Christine Nguyen.

Because of this, farmers like Book have to sit and wait for a plant to be ready to take his cattle.

"You are at the mercy of the market. We are price takers, not price makers," said Book.

Waiting for production plants to take his cattle also means he is losing money.

"Not only is it costing us more because as they get larger they consume more which brings our cost up, but then also our price has dropped,"

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order saying production must stay open.

But book says even if the plants are open, they need to have people start working again.

"We need to get back to work. And we need to get back to work safely," said Book.

Book says he is able to keep his cattle until they reach a certain weight that is too much for producers to take.



But in the hog industry, farmers have a shorter window to keep the animals until they grow too large and must be euthanized.