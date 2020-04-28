Cannabis sales remain strong during COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Illinois dispensaries are deemed essential by the state and cannabis sales are still booming during COVID-19.

People have spent more than $100 million on recreational marijuana since it became legal in Illinois. But now dispensaries are adapting how they sell.

"Across the state we had to adapt to this new normal to make sure we have a safe and healthy environment for everyone," said Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary Chief Communications Officer Jason Erkes.

The lines at Sunnyside Dispensary in Rockford look a little different than they did in January.

"I feel that they take safety very seriously with social distancing being observed, people wearing masks. Everybody seemed to respect the fact that we need to be careful right now," said Rockford resident Jennifer McCormick.

McCormick says ordering online and taking extra precaution are both worth it.

"My anxiety doesn't go away just because of what is going on in the world right now and I need to get the medication that I need. I don't want to be on prescription medications so this is the only place that I can go," said McCormick.

McCormick isn't the only one. In March nearly $36 million was spent on cannabis. That's a slight dip compared to the $39.2 million spent in January but slightly higher than February.

"But with the shelter-in-place order and some dispensaries only selling to medical customers right now, I think we saw a little bit of a dip in March. But I fully expect that that will go back up. There will be more dispensaries opening up and more product coming online," said Erkes.

Sunnyside in Rockford is open for both medical and recreational use and says the demand during COVID-19 remains the same.

"This pandemic has certainly caused some wellness issues for people. I know they are looking to cannabis to help with those issues," said Erkes.

Dispensaries like this one are offering products for those who may be struggling while staying at home.

Erkes says it's unclear what April sales will look like and say new dispensaries are set to open in May and June.