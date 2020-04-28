Boone County Health Department reminds you not to spray disinfectant on yourself

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The Boone County Health Department is reminding you that spraying yourself with disinfectant will not kill the coronavirus.



The health department posted the following picture on their Facepage:

The health department says spraying yourself with disinfectant products will not kill the virus that's already in your body.



The health department also says doing so could cause harm to your body.



The reminder comes after President Trump raised the possibility of disinfectants being injected into people to combat the virus last week.



On Saturday, Dr. Ngozi Ezike had to warn Illinois residents to not ingest household cleaners to cure COVID-19 after she says calls to the Illinois Poison Center have gone up.