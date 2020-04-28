Belvidere FCA plant closed indefinitely

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The Belvidere FCA plant remains closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and the company doesn't know when it will re-open.

Earlier this month the plant announced a restart date set for May 4. A spokesperson Tuesday said the plant is now closed indefinitely "in light of the updated stay in place orders for its North American plants.

FCA said its facilities in China have already opened and its facilities in Italy are set to open again this week. FCA said it's implementing wellness checks, temperature monitoring, requiring face masks and redesigning work stations to maintain social distancing.