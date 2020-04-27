Winnebago County, Illinois get D+ grades for social distancing

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) -- The latest grades from Unacast are out, and both Winnebago County and the state of Illinois received D+ grades when it comes to social distancing.

The company, uses cell phone tracking along with the number of cases to create the grades.

Ogle County received a D+, Lee and Boone Counties received a C-, Stephenson County received a D-.

In Winnebago County, Unacast says 40-55% of the population in Winnebago County have decreased their average mobility (based on distance traveled). The percentage given by Unacast gives the county a C grade for that category.

The report also says between 60-65% of Winnebago County has decreased Non-Essential visits. This percentage gives the county a grade of a C.

But, less than 40% of residents decreased their human encounters, giving the county an F, according to the data.

In early April, the Stateline and the state received much higher grades. Both Winnebago County and Illinois received a B- on April 8.

Read the most recent report here.





