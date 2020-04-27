Winnebago County Health Department recognizes ‘communities of concern’ based off zip-code

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department says it has recognized what they call "communities of concern" based off zip code in the county.



Dr. Sandra Martell, the director of the Winnebago County Health Department, says the virus in these "communities of concern" have had a greater impact than other parts in the county.



Dr. Martell says the county now has a strike-force team which is going to look for ways to improve these areas through education, outreach as well as testing.



Officials did not provide specifics on which communities are being considered an area of concern. However, the Illinois Department of Public Health tracks the number of cases/tests performed by zip code once the zip code has reached 5+ cases of the virus.

Here's what IDPH is reporting as of 5 p.m. Monday in Winnebago County:

Zip Code Confirmed Cases Tests Performed 61101 27 198 61102 38 153 61103 30 228 61104 39 179 61107 23 230 61108 61 259 61109 40 250 61111 12 151 61114 22 104 61115 15 147 61073 8 96 61080 6 49

The county reported 41 additional cases of the virus on Monday, including a 5-year-old child.



