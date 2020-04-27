 Skip to Content

Winnebago County Health Department recognizes ‘communities of concern’ based off zip-code

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department says it has recognized what they call "communities of concern" based off zip code in the county.

Dr. Sandra Martell, the director of the Winnebago County Health Department, says the virus in these "communities of concern" have had a greater impact than other parts in the county.

Dr. Martell says the county now has a strike-force team which is going to look for ways to improve these areas through education, outreach as well as testing.

Officials did not provide specifics on which communities are being considered an area of concern. However, the Illinois Department of Public Health tracks the number of cases/tests performed by zip code once the zip code has reached 5+ cases of the virus.

Here's what IDPH is reporting as of 5 p.m. Monday in Winnebago County:

Zip CodeConfirmed CasesTests Performed
6110127198
6110238153
6110330228
6110439179
6110723230
6110861259
6110940250
6111112151
6111422104
6111515147
61073896
61080649

The county reported 41 additional cases of the virus on Monday, including a 5-year-old child.

To take a look at the map yourself, click here. If you're viewing this article on our app and having trouble reading a chart, click here.

