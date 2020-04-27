Warmer temperatures, rain & thunderstorms dominate early week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Following a rainy and cool Saturday, sunshine and warmer temperatures dominated the forecast Sunday. We'll continue with the warm temperatures today, but an addition of shower chances return for the afternoon.

Some rainy chances:

The first half of this week feature rain and thunderstorm chances. Monday is the first day of rain chances, as a weak disturbance pushes through the Midwest. Model guidance suggests the bulk of this activity is going to pass the Stateline by to the north and the south, with only light activity in between. In terms of timing, shower chances are going to ramp up after the noon hour. A small window of rain chances exist, with that window nearly entirely closed by sunset.

Monday afternoon is going to feature a few spotty showers. A rumble of thunder or two cannot be ruled out.

Warmer and stormier Tuesday:

Spotty showers or even a rumble of thunder are possible Monday, but the threat for severe weather is low. That may change going into Tuesday afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching cold front.

Highs ahead of that cold front are going to climb into the middle and upper 60s. Some guidance even suggests that highs manage to get into the lower 70s, which would help to further fuel the local severe weather threat. On top of that, dew point temperatures could approach 60°.

High temperatures could climb close to 70° by Tuesday afternoon.

The combination of warmer temperatures, increased dew points, and an approaching cold front could spell out severe weather. As of early Monday morning, the Storm Prediction Center has the region under a slight risk for severe weather, or a 2 on a 1-to-5 scale.

The Storm Prediction Center places a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe storms across much of the Stateline for Tuesday.

Severe weather potential includes all modes of severe storms, however hail and damaging winds are the most likely potential. The threat for tornadoes, while present in Tuesday evening's forecast, looks smaller.

Tuesday could feature strong to severe thunderstorms, especially along and south of a warm front. Storms are likely to have a decent amount of instability to tap into.

By midnight on Wednesday, the threat for severe weather is going to be wrapping up as slightly cooler temperatures work into the Stateline for midweek.

Wednesday cool down:

Midweek brings a slightly cooler day following Tuesday's storminess. Highs close in on 60-degrees for the afternoon with shower chances persisting as low pressure slowly pivots out of the Upper Midwest.

Terrific Thursday:

The headlines for the second half of the week feature sunshine and warming temperatures. Highs close in on 60° Thursday before climbing into the middle 60s by Friday.