Union Pacific train derails in downtown Rockford

Last updated today at 7:10 pm
ROCKFORD (WREX) — A train derailed in Rockford Monday evening near the Rock River YMCA.

The Union Pacific train on Y Boulevard derailed on Y Boulevard. A 13 WREX crew on the scene said the train has since been moved off the track.

13 WREX reached out to Union Pacific for comment. A representative says two locomotives derailed around 1:15 p.m. No one was hurt and nothing was spilled. The cause remains under investigation.

The damage to the road looks significant, but Union Pacific did not release any details about the extent of that damage.

