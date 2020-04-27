Strong to severe storms look possible Tuesday afternoon to evening

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The week started out with gentle rain, but that looks to change by Tuesday afternoon. Additional energy may boost storms up to severe strength in spots.

Quiet start to Tuesday:

Leading up to Tuesday, any rain that comes through looks gentle, and the weather overall looks fairly quiet.

Spotty light showers slide through early Monday evening, then the weather should dry out by 10 pm. Later on Monday night, patchy fog looks possible. Beware that visibility may drop in spots Tuesday morning. Any foggy weather should clear out by the middle of Tuesday morning.

Temperatures rise into the upper 60's by Tuesday afternoon. Winds look a little breezy and out of the southeast.

Tuesday storms:

A storm system brings in additional energy late Tuesday afternoon, setting the stage for strong to severe storms. The cold front coming in with this storm system sparks the storms, and had ample energy out ahead of it to possibly produce storms with damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.

Severe storms are possible Tuesday over much of Illinois.

All of the Stateline is under a low risk for severe weather, or a 2 out of 5 on our scale (5 being widespread violent severe weather). A "2" means a couple of storms may reach severe strength, if they get going.

The worst of the storms approach later Tuesday evening.

Storms look to start up around 3 pm, and roll through the Stateline. A 2nd line, possibly near the cold front, may strike around 6 pm, and this is when the severe risk may be most likely. These storms will be scattered over the Stateline, so don't look for widespread risks (a couple spots may miss out, depending on where the storms first start). The storms should wrap up around 9 pm as the cold front races by.

Quieter end to the week:

Behind the cold front, the weather settles down a little. Gentle rain showers may fall as the storm system departs Wednesday morning. Temperatures fall to the middle 50's behind the cold front.

Thursday looks dry and a little windy as the weather starts to heat back up again. By Friday, we rise to the middle 60's, and then the 70's may be possible by Saturday.

Temperatures may drop back to the 50's by early next week, but the weather looks to stay dry in the long term.