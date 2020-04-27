Stay-at-home order impacts Ramadan

ROCKFORD (WREX) —The stay-at-home order has changed how some practice the month of Ramadan.

Usually when people come to Muslim association of greater Rockford mosque to pray during the month of Ramadan, they pray closely together.

Now, the majority of the public must pray their special prayers at home and the staff here at the mosque must practice social distance while praying.

The mosque does stream the traditional prayers daily so people can still feel connected.

The mosque says in its religion, people have the opportunity to pray anywhere.

But that doesn't mean some people wish they could celebrate the month of Ramadan like they have in the past.

"Actually people are tired. I got a message yesterday at night from one of our fellow members and he was saying 'man we are so tired. we miss our mosque. We want to pray," said Imam Mohamed Elghobashy

Usually at the end of this month, people come together for a big feast and celebration to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

But because the shelter- in-order had extended until the end of the month, the mosque says it's still trying to figure out how to celebrate while still practicing social distancing.