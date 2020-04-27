Sheriff says Winn. Co. Jail taking precautions after inmate diagnosed with COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Jail has been listed as a place of concern by the Winnebago County Health Department after an inmate tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Monday afternoon, Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said the jail is making sure inmates are safe, but that hasn't stopped one woman whose fiance is in the jail from worrying.

Since late November, Kelli Rixie's fiance, Joseph Wayne Benjamin, has been behind bars at the Winnebago County Jail. Now with a positive COVID-19 case inside, she's worried more than ever about him.

"They are not allowed to have visits anymore," Rixie says. "They are confined to their cell 21 hours a day. They're allowed three hours out a day, usually two hours in the afternoon and one at night."

Sheriff Caruana says the jail is taking steps to make sure inmates and staff are protected. Inmates who were in the pod with the infected person are all being isolated and being tested three times a day.

"Our officers are also wearing N95 masks when they report to work, and when they report to work, they all have their temperatures taken," Sheriff Caruana explains. "And if they feel sick or feel like they have any symptoms, we ask them to stay home or go home right away."

Rixie understands the jail has procedures in place to keep inmates safe and says she's happy with how the jail is handling things based on what her fiance tells her.

"They do a cleaning in between the groups and then after everyone is on lock-down, they come out and re-clean everything," Rixie says.

She's just concerned now that the virus has officially made its way inside.

But the sheriff and health officials say they're doing everything they can to limit the spread. Prior to the coronavirus, nearly 60 inmates would be in one of those shared spaces, or pods, but Sheriff Caruana says now that number has dropped to around 30.

New inmates who come into the jail are quarantined for a minimum of 14 days before being released into the general population.

"Their plans were very extensive as it relates to that," Winnebago County's Public Health Director Dr. Sandra Martell says of the jail's procedures.

Roxie's fiance is staying behind bars for the foreseeable future, and she just hopes he stays safe so long as he's there.

The state released some inmates recently from state prisons due to COVID-19, but Sheriff Caruana says that is not something he is considering. He says that move would have to come from the courts.