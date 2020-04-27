Rockford nursing home workers plan to strike as Alden Debes Manor battles COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Nursing home workers at Rockford's Alden Debes Rehabilitation and Health Care Center plan to strike in a statewide walkout announced by the workers' union Monday night.

The strike set for May 8 is set to impact 40 nursing Illinois homes after workers with SEIU Healthcare, a union of healthcare and nursing home workers, said the owners of their facilities have "ignored their pleas for essential resources, practices and information."

Workers say owners have refused to provide improved personal protective equipment (PPE), enhanced safety protocols and appropriate hazard pay and base compensation. They say owners also "won’t provide sufficient paid time off for coronavirus-related illness and refuse to increase staffing levels, protect workers’ healthcare coverage, and be transparent about COVID-19 cases and risks at their facilities."

SIEU Healthcare Illinois workers are calling for a one-year contract that sets a wage floor of $15 per hour for all workers and $16 per hour for CNAs. It would privide for a 50 percent hazard pay bonus during the state-mandated emergency period. Union members also ask for an additional 80 hours of paid sick leave for COVID-19 or related illnesses and for provisions for continued healthcare coverage for vulnerable workers who must take time off from their job to protect themselves and/or their families.

According to the union, nursing home workers have over 10 days to address frontline workers' concerns.

“Nursing home workers are facing a life-and-death crisis and owners have failed to address this crisis responsibly—despite workers and residents’ families and the public calling upon them to do just that. That is why workers have called a strike. And that is why they are ready to strike for their lives,” said Greg Kelley, President, SEIU Healthcare Illinois.

CLICK HERE for a list of nursing homes where SIEU Healthcare delivered strike notices, including Alden Debes Manor, 550 S. Mulford Road, Rockford.

13 WREX has reached out to Alden Debes Manor for a comment and have not yet heard back. 13 WREX has reached out to the nursing home about a number of cases. Alden Debes has not returned any of our calls.