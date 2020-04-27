Rockford Housing Authority employee tests positive for COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford Housing Authority staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first reported case for RHA.

The housing authority said in a news release Monday that RHA was made aware of the positive test Monday and no other employee has tested positive. RHA said the patient has had no contact with residents and it's "following the Winnebago County Health Department’s guidelines for complete contact tracing."

As a precaution, RHA will temporarily closed its offices and many staff members are working remotely. RHA said it has adjusted its policies and practices to "provide services to our clientele while minimizing the risk of any further exposure."

“As we recognize the constantly changing COVID -19 situation around the world and especially here in our own backyard this is an unprecedented time for all of us, a time filled with complete uncertainty, our thoughts and prayers are with each one of you," said RHA CEO Laura Snyder. "The highest concern we have is the health safety and wellbeing of our families, friends, employees, and all the RHA residents which we serve."

