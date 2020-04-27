Robinson ready to prove himself with Jaguars

ROCKFORD (WREX) — James Robinson sat through all seven rounds of the NFL Draft, never getting his name called.

"It was just a lot of waiting," Robinson said. "We were sitting in front of the TV the whole time and waiting for a call. I was hoping for a call. I couldn't really do anything about it. It was out of my hands so I kind of went with it."

Shortly after the draft ended, Robinson signed with the Jaguars, a place he thinks he can succeed.

"After rounds went by, I knew that team might be the team I could go to," he said. "With Leonard Fournette there and him having one year left and maybe he'll be traded. I'm just trying to go in and try to earn a spot and get on the field."

Robinson plans on coming in with a chip on his shoulder and showing that he belongs in the NFL.

"I think it's going to be more of a me trying to make them think, yeah we should have drafted this guy," he said.

Robinson's work ethic should help him make a good impression on the coaching staff.

"I always practice like it's a game and try to score," Robinson said. "I try to show them that just because I came out of a small school, it doesn't mean anything."

From Rockford Lutheran to Illinois State, now to the Jacksonville Jaguars, James Robinson is making his own path as he tries to become the next professional athlete to come out of Rockford.