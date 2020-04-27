Pritzker: Students, teachers should prepare for e-learning use in the fall

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says school districts should begin preparing for the possibility of using E-Learning practices this coming fall.

During Sunday’s daily coronavirus press briefing, Pritzker said he was unclear whether Illinois students and teachers would use E-Learning or be physically present in classrooms next school year.

“I would prepare for both because it is so unclear,” Pritzker said. “Without knowing the answer, E-Learning is an important thing for us to develop.”

In March, Pritzker ordered all Illinois schools to close amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus and earlier in April, he announced those doors would stay shut for the remainder of the academic year.

The governor also addressed the room for improvement in schools when it comes to remote learning.

“What we've learned in that short period of time is that many schools are not ready for E-learning, but should be,” Pritzker said. “The state actually has funds available to help school districts to work with school districts to help spin up E-Learning.”

The governor ended by suggesting remote learning be used more in the future, regardless of the pandemic.

“I would encourage administrations and teachers to work very hard on making sure that's available," he said. "Just in case and also because I think that in the future, we'll be using E-Learning more and more, even in the absence of a pandemic along with in-person learning.”